India’s outbound travel hits record 3.89 crore in 2024, UAE top destination

NEW DELHI: India’s outbound travel sector has bounced back stronger than ever, with a record 3.89 crore Indians travelling abroad in 2024, marking a 10.79 percent increase over the previous year.

The latest figures highlight a remarkable recovery and continued upward trajectory in international departures, following the pandemic-induced decline in 2020.

While the COVID-19 pandemic caused a sharp decline of nearly 73 percent in 2020, the sector rebounded strongly, with a 152.62 percent surge in 2022 (2.16 crore) and continued growth in 2023 (2.78 crore) and also in 2024.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained the leading destination for Indian nationals, followed by Saudi Arabia, the United States (US), Thailand, Singapore, the United Kingdom (UK), Qatar, Canada, Kuwait, and Oman. Together, these top 10 countries accounted for approximately 71.16 percent of all Indian nationals’ departures during the year.

According to the “India Tourism Data Compendium 2025”, which was released by the Ministry of Tourism recently, the number of Indians travelling to the Maldives significantly dropped by 28 percent. Last year, 1.97 lakh departures were lodged, while the number in 2023 was 2.74 lakh. Notably, in 2024, the disparaging remark by three Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visit to Lakshadweep sparked outrage and boycott calls against the Maldives on Indian social media.