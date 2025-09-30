Italian PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ with Modi foreword

NEW DELHI: The Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography, “I Am Giorgia: My Roots, My Principles”, with a foreword by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set for release in bookstores across India between October 5 and 7. The edition has already received thousands of online pre-orders, reflecting high anticipation ahead of its launch.
In the foreword, Modi draws a unique parallel between Meloni’s autobiography and his own monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. He writes, “It is her Mann Ki Baat. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s life and leadership remind us of timeless truths that transcend borders and cultures. Her journey, marked by resilience and determination, is a testament to the power of conviction and the importance of staying true to one’s roots.”
Modi notes, “As I reflect on my interactions with world leaders over the past decade, I am struck by the similarity in our values — a deep respect for tradition, a commitment to community, and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Meloni’s story resonates deeply with Indians, and her belief in defending cultural heritage while engaging with the world on equal terms mirrors our own values.”
Stating that the foreword was written with admiration and respect, he writes, “As India and Italy deepen their partnership, this book will enrich our understanding of each other and reinforce the importance of human connection at the heart of global cooperation.”
He elaborates on her journey and leadership, noting, “Over the last 11 years, I have had the privilege of engaging with many world leaders, each with a different life journey. At times, their journeys transcend personal stories and speak to something larger. They remind us of ideals that have endured across cultures and centuries. Prime Minister Meloni has several such instances in her accomplished life, making this book very special. Her journey is inspiring and historic.”
Modi further praises her governance and global outlook: “However, being the remarkable leader that she is, Giorgia Meloni has provided strength and stability to her nation. She has always been pragmatic and committed to furthering global good. She has consistently voiced the interests of Italy with remarkable clarity.”
On a cultural note, he writes, “There are various ways to understand as well as appreciate Prime Minister Meloni’s rise and leadership. Among those, I can see a strong connection between her story and the concept of Nari Shakti, the divine feminine energy that has been venerated in Indic traditions for thousands of years in many forms.”
Describing her personal journey, Modi says, “Her journey from a modest neighbourhood in Rome to Italy’s highest political office highlights the power of purpose over narrow partisan politics. Her purpose of defending motherhood, national identity, and tradition will resonate with readers in India.”
He concludes by saying, “Our nations are joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni. As India and Italy deepen their partnership; this book will enrich our understanding of each other and reinforce the importance of human connection at the heart of global cooperation.”