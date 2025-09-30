Italian PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ with Modi foreword

NEW DELHI: The Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography, “I Am Giorgia: My Roots, My Principles”, with a foreword by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set for release in bookstores across India between October 5 and 7. The edition has already received thousands of online pre-orders, reflecting high anticipation ahead of its launch.

In the foreword, Modi draws a unique parallel between Meloni’s autobiography and his own monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. He writes, “It is her Mann Ki Baat. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s life and leadership remind us of timeless truths that transcend borders and cultures. Her journey, marked by resilience and determination, is a testament to the power of conviction and the importance of staying true to one’s roots.”

Modi notes, “As I reflect on my interactions with world leaders over the past decade, I am struck by the similarity in our values — a deep respect for tradition, a commitment to community, and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Meloni’s story resonates deeply with Indians, and her belief in defending cultural heritage while engaging with the world on equal terms mirrors our own values.”

Stating that the foreword was written with admiration and respect, he writes, “As India and Italy deepen their partnership, this book will enrich our understanding of each other and reinforce the importance of human connection at the heart of global cooperation.”