Neighbourhood instability often spills into maritime domain, says Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday highlighted the impact of regional instability on India’s maritime security, noting that disruptions in neighbouring countries “often spill into the maritime domain”.

The Ministry of Defence quoted Singh as saying that “frequent developments in Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, and other regional nations that impact the coastal security, especially in the Bay of Bengal, through refugee influx, illegal migration, and irregular maritime activities”.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day 42nd Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Commanders’ Conference at ICG Headquarters.

The Defence Minister urged the ICG to maintain geopolitical awareness while ensuring swift responses to external developments. He noted that while Bangladesh and Nepal have experienced regime changes following political unrest, Myanmar is facing internal strife, creating ripple effects along India’s land and maritime borders.