Neighbourhood instability often spills into maritime domain, says Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday highlighted the impact of regional instability on India’s maritime security, noting that disruptions in neighbouring countries “often spill into the maritime domain”.
The Ministry of Defence quoted Singh as saying that “frequent developments in Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, and other regional nations that impact the coastal security, especially in the Bay of Bengal, through refugee influx, illegal migration, and irregular maritime activities”.
He was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day 42nd Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Commanders’ Conference at ICG Headquarters.
The Defence Minister urged the ICG to maintain geopolitical awareness while ensuring swift responses to external developments. He noted that while Bangladesh and Nepal have experienced regime changes following political unrest, Myanmar is facing internal strife, creating ripple effects along India’s land and maritime borders.
Singh described the ICG as a vital pillar of national security. He highlighted its evolution from a modest fleet in February 1977 to a formidable force today, comprising 152 vessels and 78 aircraft, tasked with safeguarding India’s 7,500-km coastline and island territories, including the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
“By patrolling the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the ICG not only deters external threats but also addresses illegal fishing, drug and arms trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking, marine pollution, and irregular maritime activities,” he said.
Rajnath Singh also warned that maritime threats are increasingly technology-driven, citing the use of GPS spoofing, drones, encrypted communications, and digital mapping by criminal and terrorist networks. He also linked maritime security to economic security.