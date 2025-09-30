Online betting case: Urvashi Rautela appears before ED

NEW DELHI: Actor and model Urvashi Rautela appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the online betting and gaming platform 1xBet, official sources said.

The 31-year-old is the Indian brand ambassador for the platform, which is registered in the Caribbean island of Curaçao.

The federal agency has begun recording her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources confirmed.

Over recent weeks, the ED has questioned several celebrities in relation to the case, including cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and Shikhar Dhawan, as well as actors Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty (a former TMC MP), and Ankush Hazra of Bengali cinema. Several online influencers have also been summoned.