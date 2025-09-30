Over 195 million Indians suffer from arthritis-related pains, women bear the main burden, study show

NEW DELHI: A whopping over 195 million Indians, or one in six, suffer from arthritis-related pains, with women accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total burden, according to a latest study.

The study, conducted under the WHO-Community Oriented Program for Control of Rheumatic Diseases (WHO-COPCORD), found that arthritis pains were the most common self-reported illness in Indian communities, surpassing diabetes and hypertension.

The survey, which covered more than 56,000 people across rural and urban India, further showed that more than 54.44 million Indians live with osteoarthritis, often linked with obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, while 4.22 million suffer from rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a crippling condition that can lead to several systemic complications, severe disability and even premature heart attacks and death.

Particularly concerning was that over 1.17 million young women of reproductive age are estimated to be living with RA, a prevalence significantly higher than global averages, said the survey, published in the International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases.

Speaking at a one-day national meeting to spotlight one of India’s most pressing but neglected health concerns, arthritis, Dr Arvind Chopra, Director and Chief Rheumatologist at CRD Pune and principal investigator of the COPCORD India Project since 1996, said, “Arthritis is often dismissed as an inevitable part of ageing, but our data proves otherwise. Lifestyle, and metabolic factors like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are fuelling this epidemic.”