Plea for maintenance against minor husband maintainable, rules Allahabad High Court

LUCKNOW: While dealing with a case involving child marriage and a maintenance claim against a minor husband, the Allahabad High Court has held that application under Sections 125 and 128 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) seeking maintenance against a minor was maintainable.

The High Court, however, reduced the amount of maintenance.

The Allahabad High Court recently observed that a husband, a minor at the time his wife sought maintenance, could not be compelled to pay allowance for that period, but would be considered liable once he turn 18.

Modifying a Bareilly family court’s order, the High Court reduced the maintenance amount from Rs 9,000 to Rs 4,500 per month, payable from January 2021, when the man turned 18.

The couple's marriage was solemnized on July 10, 2016 and they were blessed with a daughter on September 21, 2018.

In February 2019, the wife moved the family court seeking maintenance for herself and the child under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

In November 2023, the family court directed the man to pay Rs 5,000 to his wife and Rs 4,000 to his daughter every month from the date of the application.

Challenging the court order, the man moved the Allahabad High Court, arguing that he was a minor both at the time of his marriage and when the maintenance plea was filed. He produced his high school certificate showing his date of birth as January 1, 2003, making him just 13 at the time of marriage and 16-year-old when the legal proceedings towards divorce commenced.