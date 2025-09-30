PM Modi to release postage stamp, coin as part of RSS centenary celebrations tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate as the Chief Guest in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on October 1, 2025, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

According to a statement by the PMO, the Prime Minister, on the occasion, will release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the RSS’ contributions to the nation, and will also address the gathering.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

It has been said in the statement that RSS is a unique people-nurtured movement for national reconstruction. Its rise has been seen as a response to centuries of foreign rule, with its continuing growth attributed to the emotional resonance of its vision of India’s national glory, rooted in Dharma.