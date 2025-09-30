PM Modi to release postage stamp, coin as part of RSS centenary celebrations tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate as the Chief Guest in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on October 1, 2025, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.
According to a statement by the PMO, the Prime Minister, on the occasion, will release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the RSS’ contributions to the nation, and will also address the gathering.
Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.
It has been said in the statement that RSS is a unique people-nurtured movement for national reconstruction. Its rise has been seen as a response to centuries of foreign rule, with its continuing growth attributed to the emotional resonance of its vision of India’s national glory, rooted in Dharma.
According to the statement, a core emphasis of the Sangh is on patriotism and national character formation. It seeks to instil devotion to the motherland, discipline, self-restraint, courage, and heroism. The Sangh’s ultimate goal is the “Sarvangeena Unnati” (all-round development) of India, to which every Swayamsevak dedicates himself, the statement read.
Over the past century, the RSS has played a significant role in education, health, social welfare, and disaster relief, the statement added. RSS volunteers have actively participated in relief and rehabilitation efforts during natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes, and cyclones. In addition, various affiliated organisations of the RSS have contributed to empowering youth, women, and farmers, promoting public participation, and strengthening local communities, the statement read.
According to the statement, the centenary celebrations not only honour the historical achievements of the RSS, but also highlight its enduring contributions to India’s cultural journey and its message of national unity.