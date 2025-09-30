PM Modi welcomes Trump’s Gaza deal, terms it 'viable pathway' to lasting peace

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming the proposal a “viable pathway” to lasting peace, security, and development for both Palestinians and Israelis.

The ambitious roadmap, unveiled by Trump during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, aims to bring an immediate halt to nearly two years of devastating conflict in Gaza.

The plan mandates a 72-hour window for Hamas to release all hostages, both living and deceased, in exchange for a ceasefire and partial Israeli troop withdrawal.

“We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict,” Modi said. “It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security, and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region,” the Prime Minister noted.

India, which has long supported a two-state solution and has consistently condemned terrorism, reiterated its hope that “all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace.”

India’s endorsement of Trump’s plan is consistent with its longstanding call for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Sources highlighted New Delhi’s historical support for Palestinian statehood, its early recognition of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), and its vote in favour of the “New York Declaration” on peaceful settlement earlier this month.