Pragya Singh Thakur calls for Muslim boycott

“I appeal to the Matri Shakti (women) to take a vow not to allow Vidharmis in your home. Don’t allow those men to enter your house for light fitting, repair of water taps, to drive your vehicles or any other work. All our women and girls should take a vow of not falling into the trap of Vidharmis,” she said, adding, “Also, take a pledge to rescue from their clutches our women and girls who have already been trapped.”

“These small oaths will protect our women and girls from the Vidharmis. We will have to take another oath of not consuming edible products made by the Vidharmis. Further, we will have to create groups, which will identify shops operated by Vidharmis near our temples. Once such Vidharmis are selling prasad near our temples are caught, they should be thrashed and handed over to the law enforcement,” Thakur said.

Without naming the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, she rued that he became the first PM of the independent India. “It is said that we gained Independence without a shield. We made that person a PM, who neither won votes nor the nation’s hearts, and he did no service to the country. We made a man who sent his clothes abroad to be washed, flattered the British and bowed before English women our PM.”