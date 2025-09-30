Pragya Singh Thakur calls for Muslim boycott

BHOPAL: Known for making provocative statements, former Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has appealed to Hindu women and girls to stay away from Muslim men and to not allow any Muslim man to enter their houses even for repair works.
This comes nearly two months after she was acquitted of criminal charges by a special court in Mumbai in the 2007 Malegaon blast case. The saffron clad ex-BJP lawmaker made a series of controversial remarks in Bhopal during a Durga Vahini (VHP’s women wing) Navratri event on Sunday.
“There is no brother-sister bond in Miyas (Muslims). If they don’t respect their own sisters, how can they respect you as their sister? Muslim men are looking to deceive and trap Hindu women and girls. Don’t ever become sisters of Muslims,” Thakur said while addressing the Durga Vahini’s Shastra Pujan event.
“I appeal to the Matri Shakti (women) to take a vow not to allow Vidharmis in your home. Don’t allow those men to enter your house for light fitting, repair of water taps, to drive your vehicles or any other work. All our women and girls should take a vow of not falling into the trap of Vidharmis,” she said, adding, “Also, take a pledge to rescue from their clutches our women and girls who have already been trapped.”
“These small oaths will protect our women and girls from the Vidharmis. We will have to take another oath of not consuming edible products made by the Vidharmis. Further, we will have to create groups, which will identify shops operated by Vidharmis near our temples. Once such Vidharmis are selling prasad near our temples are caught, they should be thrashed and handed over to the law enforcement,” Thakur said.
Without naming the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, she rued that he became the first PM of the independent India. “It is said that we gained Independence without a shield. We made that person a PM, who neither won votes nor the nation’s hearts, and he did no service to the country. We made a man who sent his clothes abroad to be washed, flattered the British and bowed before English women our PM.”