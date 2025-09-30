Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann steps up demand for flood relief package

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution accusing the Centre of not responding adequately to the state’s flood crisis and demanded a special financial package of Rs 20,000 crore for compensation and rehabilitation.

The resolution said Punjab had been ravaged by catastrophic floods, “widely regarded as the worst and most destructive deluge since the 1988 floods,” affecting over 20 lakh people, destroying crops on nearly five lakh acres, causing heavy livestock losses, and damaging both private and public property.

It also criticised the Prime Minister’s Office for not responding to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s repeated requests for a meeting, thereby “insulting the people of the state and preventing the state from making a proper and comprehensive representation of the full scale of the disaster.” The resolution demanded the immediate transfer of the Rs 1,600-crore relief announced by the Prime Minister during his visit. Mann, however, said he has been given time to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.