Raj, Uddhav Thackeray may share stage at Sena’s Dussehra rally, blow bugle for local polls

MUMBAI: Speculation is rife that MNS chief Raj Thackeray could once again share the stage with his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at the Dussehra rally on October 2 at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, signalling the start of campaigning for the upcoming local body polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders said an invitation to Raj Thackeray will be extended. If he accepts, the cousins would together uphold the party’s 58-year-old Dussehra tradition at Shivaji Park, a practice inaugurated by the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in 1966. During the annual event, Thackeray historically outlined his and the party’s future course.

Earlier in July, the cousins first rejoined forces to oppose Hindi imposition, addressing the victory rally at Worli. Later, they visited each other’s residences, breaking an earlier taboo and exchanged gestures of goodwill.

A political observer noted that Raj Thackeray had previously taken a pro-Hindutva stance, but after collaborating with Uddhav Thackeray on the language issue, he shifted his position and became more vocal against policies of the BJP-led government.

During the Maratha protests, both Raj and Uddhav indirectly held Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responsible for the impasse over Maratha reservations. They also amped up the pressure on the state government demanding the declaration of wet drought in Maharashtra and sought Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation for rain-affected farmers.

At the Dussehra rally, Uddhav is expected to blow the bugle for the upcoming local body elections, particularly the BMC polls anticipated in January. If Raj Thackeray joins, the Sena and MNS alliance could together take on the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde announced his Dussehra rally at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, instead of the previously declared Azad Maidan. He said the event will be attended only by people from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while party workers from other areas are urged to assist rain-affected farmers in Marathwada.