Ranchi Diary | Vatican-themed puja pandal sparks row

A Vatican-inspired Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi has triggered controversy after the VHP and the BJP objected to its design, alleging that it hurt Hindu sentiments. The pandal, set up by RR Sporting Club, featured tall pillars, domes, and sculptures resembling European cathedrals. Inside, above the platform housing the Durga idol, framed portraits of Jesus, Mary, and other Christian figures were displayed. Visuals of the pandal went viral on social media, prompting criticism from Hindu organisations. Following the backlash, the organisers announced modifications to the structure. They removed crosses from statues and replaced Christian images with depictions of Hindu gods and goddesses.

Jharkhand gears up to become an IT hub

Jharkhand is on its way to becoming an IT hub as efforts are being made to facilitate top global tech companies, including Google, Wipro, and TCS, setting up offices in Ranchi. The state government has initiated preparations and started the process of identifying 100 acres of land for this purpose. It has also implemented the IT Policy 2025, which offers tax incentives and improved infrastructure to IT companies for investment. According to government sources, discussions are underway with Infosys and Tech Mahindra. The government aims to develop Ranchi into an IT hub similar to Bengaluru and Pune.