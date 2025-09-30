Senior students forced juniors to plan protests after ragging punishment at Indore engineering college

BHOPAL: Senior students at the Institute of Engineering Technology (IET), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) campus in Indore, conspired to trigger Nepal-like Gen Z protests on campus to avenge the punishment imposed on them for ragging a junior student last month.

A detailed probe by the anti-ragging committee of the state-run institution has revealed that a group of senior students, punished for their involvement in ragging, orchestrated the entire plan and sought to enforce it through first-year students.

According to the committee’s findings, the juniors were recently called to a restaurant near the institute, where the seniors instructed them to create fake email and social media (X) accounts and use these accounts to retweet messages posted by the seniors, thereby preparing the ground for the protests. The juniors were threatened with ‘Batch Out’ if they failed to comply.

The committee further reported that several second-, third-, and fourth-year students of the institute, around 30 to 40 in total, were present during the meeting with the juniors at the restaurant.

As part of the destructive plot, the juniors were directed to damage CCTV cameras and remove the digital video recorder (DVR) from the hostel.

A third-year student, Aman Patel—who was previously associated with the RSS-linked ABVP but later ousted by the student outfit for unruly acts—has emerged as the prime conspirator of the entire plot.