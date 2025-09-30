SpiceJet Jaipur–Pune flight returns after cockpit door malfunction, passengers stranded

JAIPUR: A Jaipur–Pune SpiceJet flight had to return to base on Tuesday morning after a technical problem was detected soon after takeoff. According to the official sources at the airport, the aircraft, operating as SG-1077, departed at 4:50 am, about 15 minutes ahead of schedule, but was forced to turn back within half an hour due to a malfunction in the cockpit door system.

The flight had climbed to around 25,000 feet when the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control and sought permission to return. The plane landed safely at Jaipur Airport at 5:15 am. Engineers attempted to fix the issue, but when the fault could not be resolved, the airline cancelled the service altogether.

Nearly 70 passengers were on board at the time. Many complained that they were kept waiting for hours and were officially informed of the cancellation only around 11 am. Several fliers who had connecting flights from Pune said they missed onward journeys, while others demanded immediate refunds. Airport authorities confirmed that complaints had been registered and discussions were underway with the airline.