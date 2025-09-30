Suspected kidney infection claims life of seventh child in MP's Chhindwara in 30 days

CHHINDWARA: A 4-year-old boy from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh has died due to a suspected kidney infection, marking the seventh such child fatality in the district this month, officials said.

Authorities have collected different samples from the areas concerned to identify the source of infection, the initial symptoms of which include high fever and difficulty in urinating, they said.

The deaths have been reported mainly from Tamia and adjoining Koylanchal areas, about 55 km from the district headquarters, where several other children are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, the officials said on Sunday, as authorities grappled with the rising number of such cases.

In the latest case, Vikas Yaduvanshi (4), a resident of Dighawani village in Chhindwara district, died at a hospital in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra on Saturday. His last rites were performed at his native place on Sunday, the officials informed.

Chhindwara collector Shailendra Singh said government doctors have been instructed to provide the best possible medical care to children showing symptoms of the infection and remain fully proactive.

"Patients requiring immediate advanced treatment should be referred to AIIMS Nagpur (about 150 km from the area). If needed, arrangements for the Madhya Pradesh government's 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Service' will be made to airlift patients to save lives," Singh told PTI on Sunday.

He said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to him over the phone and asked him to ensure that patients receive prompt and best treatment.

District hospital paediatrician Dr Deepak Patel said seven children -- aged between one and seven years -- have succumbed to the infection so far.