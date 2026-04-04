5 killed in hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ Bihar, probe on

PATNA: At least five people died, and 15 others developed health complications, including blurred vision, after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s East Champaran district during the past 24 hours on Friday. This is the second incident of hooch in the dry state in less than a month.

Police said that six people were undergoing treatment at Government Sadar hospital in Motihari, district headquarters town of East Champaran, while seven others were discharged after preliminary treatment. The condition of three victims is stated to be critical.

The deaths took place in villages under the Turkaulia and Raghunathpur police station limits. East Champaran district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal, however, confirmed only four deaths and said, “The death toll has now mounted to four. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.”

Swarn Prabhat, SP, East Champaran, suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Turkaulia police station, Umashankar Manjhi, with immediate effect.