Bulldozer ignores concerns of locals: Congress flays Great Nicobar project

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and AICC General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh on Saturday questioned the Centre’s claims that the proposed infrastructure project on Great Nicobar Island would not displace local tribal communities, pointing to what he described as a “fundamental contradiction” in official statements.

Citing a media report, Ramesh said the Andaman and Nicobar administration has drafted a “Comprehensive Tribal Welfare Plan” that includes provisions for the relocation of Nicobarese families likely to be affected by the project. He raised concerns over the need for such a plan if, as the government maintains, the project would not disturb or displace indigenous groups.

“The bulldozer moves on unmindful of the concerns of the local communities,” Ramesh said in a post on ‘X’.