Making sense of the Great Nicobar Island project

On February 16, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) gave a green signal to the Great Nicobar Island Development Project (GNIDP). The six-member bench of NGT, headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, was satisfied that adequate safeguards were in place in the environment clearance (EC) for the ₹81,000 crore project that has been in news for quite some time over the ecological cost it might extract.

Great Nicobar Island

At 910 sq km, the Great Nicobar Island is at the southernmost tip of Andaman and Nicobar Archipelago. It is located in the Indo-Malayan bio-geographic zone. The Great Nicobar Biosphere Reserve is one of the 11 Biosphere Reserves declared under the Man and Biosphere Programme of Ministry of Environment, and Forests, Government of India and UNESCO.

The project

The GNIDP is a mega infrastructure project planned over 166 sq km area. It involves an International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Galathea Bay, a civil-cum-defence airport, development of a township and a 450 MVA gas and solar based power plant. Holistic development of the Great Nicobar Island is planned over a span of 30 years at an estimated ₹81,000 crore.