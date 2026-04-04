Centre should view states as coordinates, not subordinates: Justice Nagarathna

PATNA: Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna on Saturday urged the Centre to view states as "coordinates and not subordinates" and asserted that the separation of powers was a "constitutional arrangement of co-equals."

Delivering a lecture at the Chanakya Law University in Patna, Justice Nagarathna also called for keeping aside "inter-party differences" in the matter of "Centre-state relations," underscoring that governance must not depend on "which party may be ruling the Centre and which other party may be ruling at the state level."

Renowned jurists such as fellow Supreme Court judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Chief Justice of Patna High Court Sangam Kumar Sahoo, who is also the chancellor of the university, and vice chancellor Faizan Mustafa were also present on the occasion.

The Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture was based on the theme 'Constitutionalism beyond rights: why structure matters'.

Justice Nagarathna said federalism was "not only about autonomy" but also "distinct centres of power, each capable of acting as a counterweight to the others.

It ensures that governance is not a matter of unilateral command, but of negotiation and coordination."

She added, "Therefore, the need of the hour is to have greater coordination between the Union and state governments. The state governments are not subordinate to the Union government except as stipulated under the Constitution, and, therefore, must be accorded the treatment that is due to them irrespective of the political parties that may be in power."