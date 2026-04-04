Gujarat HC announces new AI policy, prohibits its use in decision-making, judgment drafting

The Gujarat High Court on Saturday unveiled its policy regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence in the judiciary and prohibited the technology from being used for any kind of decision-making or drafting judgments.

The court's AI policy, unveiled at a conference of district judges in Gujarat, prohibited the use of the technology for judicial reasoning, order drafting or judgment preparation, bail sentencing considerations, or any substantive adjudicatory process.

Artificial Intelligence carries "substantial risks - including hallucinations, bias, confidentiality breaches, and erosion of judicial independence - that must be managed with care and institutional discipline," the policy said.

It says that by confining AI to the narrowest conceivable role, purely anonymised, metadata-driven case allocation and research of legal principles, "human supremacy in justice delivery is reaffirmed and limited technological assistance is harnessed to reduce administrative imbalances that might otherwise delay access to justice".