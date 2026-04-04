India-flagged LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz

MUMBAI: An Indian-flagged tanker carrying LPG has safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz, India's government said on Saturday.

Iran has effectively halted maritime traffic in the waterway, a critical route for global crude oil and gas, since US and Israeli strikes began on February 28.

However, New Delhi, the world's second-largest buyer of liquefied petroleum gas, has managed to secure passage for several Indian-flagged vessels over the past three weeks.

The shipping ministry confirmed on Saturday that LPG carrier Green Sanvi had passed through the chokepoint.

"Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46,650 MT of LPG cargo with 25 seafarers on board," a statement said, without giving further details of its final destination.

It said 17 Indian-flagged vessels, carrying 460 Indian crew, "remain in the western Persian Gulf region".

Data from ship tracking company Marine Traffic's website confirmed that the Green Sanvi was an Indian-flagged tanker.

Public broadcaster All India Radio said it was the "seventh India-bound LPG tanker" to cross the Strait of Hormuz since the Middle East war began.