Jharkhand air ambulance crash: AAIB report says survival chances were low as emergency safety equipment failed

NEW DELHI: The preliminary report on the February 23 air ambulance accident in Jharkhand stated that a safety equipment sending distress signals was not activated, which is suspected to have delayed rescue operations and resulted in the death of all seven persons onboard.

While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report shares minute details of the accident, it does not pinpoint the cause.

The twin-turboprop Beechcraft King Air aircraft was operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd. Two pilots, two medical personnel, two attendants and one patient were present on the aircraft.

The report said the aircraft crashed when it was flying from Ranchi to Delhi. “The aircraft crashed at 7.24 pm with all the occupants who sustained fatal injuries. The aircraft was destroyed in the accident. The Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) of the aircraft did not get activated.”

ELT is mandatory on any aircraft and signals are sent from it automatically or manually so that rescue efforts can reach the aircraft immediately, thereby increasing the chances of survival of persons onboard during a mishap.

Elaborating on the incident, the report said the aircraft refueled with 830 litres of fuel at Ranchi airport and taxied for departure from the runway 31.It took off at 7.07 pm (1337 UTC). The aircraft’s assigned route was W109 on a specific track (297) but the crew requested permission from ATC Ranchi to continue on a different track (313) due to weather conditions. After departing from Ranchi, it requested ATC Kolkata for a deviation request to bring the flight to a specific level, FL 140, which was approved.

“At 7.19 pm, ATC Kolkata asked the aircraft to report when it got in touch with Varanasi which the aircraft acknowledged. This was the last VHF communication between aircraft and ATC Kolkata,” it said, adding, “Thereafter, no transmission from VT-AJV was received by ATC Kolkata.”

The ATC tried to contact but received no response and hence the rescue coordinated centre “activated the Uncertainty Phase” at 7.58 pm, the report said. The district administration was shortly alerted about the accident by locals. However, all occupants were found dead by rescue teams.