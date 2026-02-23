Air ambulance with seven onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashes in Jharkhand's Chatra

RANCHI: An air-ambulance, heading towards Delhi from Ranchi crashed in Kasariya Panchayat, under Simariya Block of Chatra late in the evening on Monday.

Though there is no official confirmation, local sources said that all seven people on board are still missing.

Chatra Superintendent of Police Sumit Agarwal confirmed the incident and said the helicopter had crashed. Rescue and relief operations have been launched, he said.

The aircraft was a Beechcraft King Air BE9L operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd. It was operating for medical evacuation (air ambulance) on “Ranchi-Delhi” sector.

According to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), there were seven persons on board, including two crew members. The aircraft took off from Ranchi at 7:11 pm.

“After establishing contact with Kolkata aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 7.34 pm, the aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata. The last known position of the aircraft was approximately 100 nautical miles South-East of Varanasi,” stated the DGCA.