‘Linguistic imposition’ charge a ‘tired attempt’: Dharmendra Pradhan hits back at Stalin over three-language row

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin over his criticism of the three-language formula, calling the narrative of “imposition” a “tired attempt” to mask political failures.

The remarks came after Stalin earlier in the day described the three-language formula as a “covert” mechanism to expand Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking regions. He also alleged that the CBSE’s curriculum framework, aligned with the NEP-2020, was a “calculated” and “deeply concerning” attempt at linguistic imposition.

Responding to the criticism, Pradhan said, “The National Education Policy, 2020, is, in fact, a manifesto for linguistic liberation. It prioritises the mother tongue so every Tamil child can excel in their own glorious language.”

“By misrepresenting a flexible policy as compulsory Hindi, you are not defending Tamil; you are creating barriers that deny our youth the opportunity to become multilingual global leaders,” he said in a post on X.