NCTP representatives file plea in SC challenging Transgender Amendment Act

NEW DELHI: National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) Chairperson Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and member Zainab Patel have and filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Constitutional validity of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026 which introduced many changes to the legal framework governing the recognition, rights and protection of transgender persons.

The amendment was passed by the Parliament recently, taking away the right to self-determination of gender, the plea claimed.

The law had received presidential assent recently on March 31.

The petition filed by Tripathi and Patel, is expected to come up for hearing within a week in the top court, a senior official from the Supreme Court registry told TNIE. "Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, the plea will likely to come up for hearing in a week or so," he said.

It is to be noted that the controversial law amends the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. It redefines who qualifies as a “transgender person,” while also strengthening penal provisions to address serious offences such as forced identity and bodily harm.

The petition challenged the Amendment Act, as causing "irreparable constitutional injury" to the fundamental rights of transgender persons guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.