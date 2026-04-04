Sabarimala verdict review: SC's nine-judge Constitution Bench to hear pleas from April 7

NEW DELHI: After almost five years, following the filing of over 50 review pleas in the Sabarimala judgement case, the Supreme Court's nine-judge Constitution bench is scheduled to start hearing them from April 7, Tuesday and is likely to conclude on April 22, 2026.

According to the SC causelist, the nine-judge Constitution bench, headed by the Chief Justice Surya Kant, is slated to hear the pleas from April 7, Tuesday onwards.

The other eight judges in the Bench composition would be: Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

The apex court, in its last hearing, had on February 16 said that the review petitioners shall be heard from April 7 to 9, 2026.

"The nine-judge Bench shall begin hearing the review case on April 7, 2026, at 10.30 am. The review petitioners shall be heard from April 7 to 9, 2026. The parties opposing the review will be heard from April 16-17, 2026. Rejoinder submissions will be heard on April 21. The parties have to adhere to the schedule," said a three-judge bench of the apex court, led by CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, in its last hearing on February 16.

The review pleas have been filed and are pending in the top court for disposal, against the 2018 verdict holding that the traditional ban on women aged 10–50 years to enter the Sabarimala Temple was 'unconstitutional'.