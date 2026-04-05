EAM Jaishankar gets call from Iran FM, holds talks with Qatar, UAE counterparts

NEW DELHI: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, as diplomatic outreach intensified alongside sharply escalating rhetoric from Washington.

“Received a call from Foreign Minister Araghchi of Iran. Discussed the present situation,” Jaishankar posted on X, marking their sixth conversation since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict on February 28.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi said the two sides discussed “bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments,” underscoring continued engagement amid a fast-moving crisis.

The call came even as US President Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum to Tehran. Speaking to Fox News shortly after a social media warning tied to an April 6 deadline, Trump said he believed a deal could be reached “by tomorrow,” adding, “they are negotiating now.”

However, he coupled that with a blunt threat: “If they don’t make a deal, and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil.”

Trump also indicated that Iranian negotiators had been granted limited amnesty to facilitate talks.

The parallel tracks, intensifying diplomacy and escalating US pressure, are widely seen as the uncertain trajectory of the conflict, with the window for negotiations appearing both urgent and fragile.

In a sign of broader regional consultations, Jaishankar held talks with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the evolving situation in the region. Jaishankar also spoke with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.