Tuesday. 8 pm: Trump posts cryptic message after profanity-laden Iran deal ultimatum

US President Donald Trump appeared to extend by 24 hours his deadline for Iran to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating infrastructure attacks.

In a post on Truth Social, he shared a brief and cryptic message: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

The post followed his earlier claim that a deal with Iran could be reached by Monday -- the deadline he set for reopening the strategic shipping route.

He added that he would consider "blowing everything up and taking over the oil" otherwise, Trump told Fox News.

"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," Trump told Fox News.

Meanwhile, in a profanity-laced social media post Sunday, Trump said Tuesday will be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it.”

His direct message to Iran’s leaders is, “Open the F------ Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in HELL – JUST WATCH.”

The Republican president has threatened widespread destruction of Iran’s energy resources and other vital infrastructure, potentially including desalination plants that supply drinking water, if the vital waterway is not reopened by Monday.

Meanwhile, in response to Trump's claim that the second crew member from the American F-15 fighter jet that was shot down inside Iran was "safe and sound" following a search and rescue operation, Iran invoked a "US military failure" on social media.

"History repeats itself. Operation Eagle Claw, a historic US military failure in Iran's Tabas Desert. April 24, 1980," Iran's embassy said in a post on X.Iran's military said on Sunday that the US operation to rescue an airman from a downed American fighter jet had been "completely foiled", without suggesting he had been captured.