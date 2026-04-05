Iran military says US airman rescue operation 'completely foiled'

TEHRAN: Iran's military said on Sunday that the US operation to rescue an airman from a downed American fighter jet had been "completely foiled", without suggesting he had been captured.

The statement came after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the officer had been rescued in a search and rescue operation and was "SAFE and SOUND".

"The so-called US military rescue operation, planned as a deception and escape mission at an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan under the pretext of recovering the pilot of a downed aircraft, was completely foiled," said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the military's central command, Khatam Al-Anbiya.

In a video statement carried by state television, he said that "two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed" during the operation.