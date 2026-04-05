'WE GOT HIM!': Trump says missing US airman rescued as Iran claims it downed search aircraft

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the second crew member from the American F-15 fighter jet that was shot down inside Iran was "safe and sound" following a search and rescue operation.

"WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The Republican president wrote that he directed the US military to send "dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve" the airman.

"He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine," Trump wrote.

US media reported Friday that American special forces had rescued one of two crew members of a downed F-15, the first US fighter jet to go down inside Iran since the start of the war. Iran's military also said it downed a US A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Gulf, with US media saying the pilot of that plane was rescued.

Trump confirmed the "successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday," adding it was not disclosed to avoid jeopardizing the second rescue mission. "This is the first time in military memory that two US Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory," he wrote, adding that both operations were concluded "without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded."

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a US aircraft that had been searching for the crewmember of a missing American fighter jet had been destroyed, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

"An American enemy aircraft that was searching for the pilot of a downed fighter jet was destroyed by the fighters of Islam in the southern region of Isfahan," the Tasnim news agency quoted the Guards as saying.

Trump’s announcement comes amid his threat to destroy Iran’s vital infrastructure if it does not accept a peace deal within 48 hours, which Iran has rejected, labelling the threat "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action."

Meanwhile, Iran also launched missiles and drones at Israel and Kuwait early on Sunday, as the war — triggered by joint US-Israel strikes on Feb. 28 — has killed thousands, shaken global markets, disrupted key shipping routes and spiked fuel prices. Both sides have threatened and struck civilian targets, prompting warnings of possible war crimes.

(With inputs from AP and AFP)