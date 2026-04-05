Iran rejects Trump's 48-hour deadline for deal, targets Israel and Kuwait

TEHRAN: Iran's central military command rejected US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it does not accept a peace deal within 48 hours, and launched missiles and drones at Israel and Kuwait early on Sunday.

General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, in a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Trump's threat was a "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action."

And, echoing the religious language of Trump's social media post, he warned that "the simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you."

Kuwait and Israel said their air defences were responding to the latest attacks from Iran, part of the war that erupted more than a month ago with US-Israeli strikes that triggered retaliation by Tehran.

The war has spread conflict throughout West Asia and convulsed the global economy. Iran's forces maintain a tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane -- a vital conduit for oil and gas -- and strike economic targets in Gulf neighbours they see as linked to the US-Israeli war effort.

The economic strikes are also going the other way. An Israeli or US strike on a petrochemical hub in the southwest of Iran killed five people Saturday, according to the deputy governor of Khuzestan province.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social, referring to an ultimatum issued on March 26. "Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them."

Trump later posted a video showing explosions lighting up a night sky along with text that said: "Many of Iran's Military Leaders... are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran", without specifying when it took place.