Trump threatens 'hell will reign down' on Iran if Hormuz is not open in 48 hours

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to unleash "hell" upon Iran if the country doesn't make a deal with Washington or open the vital Strait of Hormuz in the next 48 hours.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to his ultimatum issued on March 26.

"Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them," the president said, adding: "Glory be to GOD!"

Trump's threat came as Iranian media reported US-Israeli attacks targeting key sites in the country, including a nuclear plant, a petrochemical hub, a trade terminal and a cement factory.

An attack near the Bushehr nuclear power station killed one of the facility's guards but caused no damage, the official IRNA news agency said. The UN's IAEA nuclear watchdog said no increased radiation levels had been detected.

The strike happened just minutes before Russia started the evacuation of 198 more of its workers from the Bushehr plant, which it helped build and assists in operating.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that continued attacks on the plant on the southern coast could eventually lead to radioactive fallout that would "end life in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) capitals, not Tehran."

Bushehr is considerably closer to Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar than it is to the Iranian capital.

US-Israeli attack on a petrochemical hub in the southwestern port city of Mahshahr killed five people, the ISNA news agency said.