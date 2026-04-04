Trump threatens 'hell will reign down' on Iran if Hormuz is not open in 48 hours

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to unleash "hell" upon Iran if the country doesn't make a deal with Washington or open the vital Strait of Hormuz in the next 48 hours.
"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to his ultimatum issued on March 26.
"Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them," the president said, adding: "Glory be to GOD!"
Trump's threat came as Iranian media reported US-Israeli attacks targeting key sites in the country, including a nuclear plant, a petrochemical hub, a trade terminal and a cement factory.
An attack near the Bushehr nuclear power station killed one of the facility's guards but caused no damage, the official IRNA news agency said. The UN's IAEA nuclear watchdog said no increased radiation levels had been detected.
The strike happened just minutes before Russia started the evacuation of 198 more of its workers from the Bushehr plant, which it helped build and assists in operating.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that continued attacks on the plant on the southern coast could eventually lead to radioactive fallout that would "end life in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) capitals, not Tehran."
Bushehr is considerably closer to Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar than it is to the Iranian capital.
US-Israeli attack on a petrochemical hub in the southwestern port city of Mahshahr killed five people, the ISNA news agency said.
Iranian media said a strike on a trade terminal in Khorramshahr, on the border with Iraq, killed one person. The ISNA news agency said the fatality was an Iraqi driver, and two Iranian workers were wounded.
Another strike hit a cement factory in the southern port of Bandar Khamir, Tasnim news agency said. Iran's science minister, Hossein Simai Sarraf, said that "more than 30 universities" had been targeted since the war began.
Trump had on March 21 threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants, beginning with the country's biggest, "if Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS."
Two days later, however, he said "very good and productive conversations" were being held with Iranian authorities, and that he had postponed any strikes on power plants for five days.
He later again pushed the deadline back, to expire at 8:00 pm Monday (0000 GMT Tuesday).
Experts have said that attacks on civilian energy infrastructure could constitute a war crime.
Meanwhile, Iran on Friday said it had shot down an F-15 warplane and US media reported United States special forces had rescued one of its two crew members, with the other still missing.
Iran's military also said it downed a US A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Gulf, with US media saying the pilot of that plane was rescued.
The local Mehr news agency on Saturday quoted the deputy governor of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, Fattah Mohammadi, as saying the search for the missing pilot involved "presence of popular forces and tribesmen alongside military forces and is still ongoing".
He added that "last night, people fired at enemy helicopters with rifles and did not allow them to land."
Images posted on social media and verified by AFPTV showed Iranian police firing at a US helicopter in southwestern Iran as US forces searched for the airman.
Mohammad Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, mocked the Trump administration, saying the "war they started has now been downgraded from 'regime change' to 'Hey! Can anyone find our pilots?'"
"What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses," he said.
Iran has also stepped up attacks on its neighbours in the Gulf hosting US-Israeli military assets.
Four people were injured by shrapnel from intercepted Iranian drones in Bahrain, authorities said on Thursday. Separately, two buildings in Dubai were hit by debris, including one housing the US cloud computing firm Oracle, United Arab Emirates authorities said.
Israel also reported missile attacks from Iran, which medics said wounded at least five people.
Since midnight, eight waves of Iranian missiles have been launched towards Israel, according to the Israeli military.
The military also detected a missile fired from Yemen, the fifth such attack from there on Israel.
(With inputs from AFP)