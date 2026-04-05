Like Zubeen Garg, Congress works to unite people: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Assam's Biswanath, said the philosophy of the Congress party is similar to that of the late musician Zubeen Garg, who worked his entire life to unite Assam.

He alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the "most corrupt CM" in India, and action will be taken against him once the Congress forms a government in the state.

"Zubeen Garg worked his entire life to unite people of Assam, he never misbehaved with anyone. The Congress philosophy is also like that, to spread love against hatred," Gandhi said.

He also alleged that the BJP government led by Sarma is spreading hatred against people and communities.

"Let him speak for some more days. After that, the Congress will form a government in Assam and legal action will follow even if he asks for forgiveness," Gandhi said.

(With inputs from PTI)