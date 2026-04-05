Amid AAP row over claims he failed to raise Punjab issues in Parliament, Chadha hits back, defends record

Amid an escalating political spat within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday hit back at the party over claims that he has not raised Punjab-related issues in Parliament, asserting that Punjab is “duty, soil and soul” for him.
In a post on X, Chadha rejected the allegations and listed several issues he said he has raised as a Member of Parliament, including the Nankana Sahib corridor, legal guarantees for farmers’ Minimum Support Price (MSP), concerns over depleting groundwater in Punjab, and a proposal for Bharat Ratna recognition for Bhagat Singh.
“To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that "Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament", here is a small trailer...Picture Abhi Baaki Hai. Punjab isn't a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul.”
The controversy began after Chadha was removed from the post of deputy leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, following which he accused the party leadership of silencing his voice.
Subsequently, several AAP leaders launched a sharp attack on Chadha, alleging that he was “compromised” and afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chadha, however, denied these allegations and described them as a coordinated attack. He also rejected claims that he refused to walk out of Parliament or sign an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.
In another post on X, he said, "Since yesterday, a scripted campaign has been going on against me. Same language, same words, same allegations. This is no coincidence, but a coordinated attack. At first, I thought I shouldn't respond. Then I thought that if a lie is repeated 100 times, some people might believe it. So, I decided to respond," he said.
The exchange marks a deepening rift within the party following his removal from the Rajya Sabha deputy leadership position.