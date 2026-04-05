Amid AAP row over claims he failed to raise Punjab issues in Parliament, Chadha hits back, defends record

Amid an escalating political spat within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday hit back at the party over claims that he has not raised Punjab-related issues in Parliament, asserting that Punjab is “duty, soil and soul” for him.

In a post on X, Chadha rejected the allegations and listed several issues he said he has raised as a Member of Parliament, including the Nankana Sahib corridor, legal guarantees for farmers’ Minimum Support Price (MSP), concerns over depleting groundwater in Punjab, and a proposal for Bharat Ratna recognition for Bhagat Singh.

“To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that "Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament", here is a small trailer...Picture Abhi Baaki Hai. Punjab isn't a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul.”