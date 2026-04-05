SC orders shared interim custody for NRI couple’s son, asks Canadian court to revisit earlier ruling

NEW DELHI: Taking into consideration the paramount interest of the child in a matrimonial dispute, the Supreme Court in a recent order directed both the husband and wife to share custody of their son by way of an interim arrangement till the father approaches a Canadian court seeking modification of its earlier order.

"Liberty is given to the petitioner (Husband – Shripal Shah) to seek variation of the order passed by the concerned Canadian Court. Till such time, both respondent No.1 (Wife – Tillana Shah) and the petitioner shall have shared custody by way of an interim arrangement, without prejudice to the contention of the parties on merit, pursuant to the application to be filed by the petitioner before the concerned Canadian Court," said the ruling by a two judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice M M Sundresh and also comprising Justice N Kotiswar Singh.

As per the case details, Shripal and Tillana got married in Canada in 2018, and in 2020 their son was born there. The child was granted an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card with the consent of both parties.

Between May 2020 and April 2022, the husband, wife and child resided in Canada during the COVID period. Subsequently, marital discord began, following which the mother moved the Canadian court and then the Gujarat High Court.

For the father, senior advocate Anil Malhotra appeared before the Gujarat High Court and the Supreme Court.

The apex court, however, did not interfere with the Gujarat High Court’s judgment, which had said that it would be open for the father to approach the Canadian court, where proceedings are pending, for resolution of his disputes, including his right to secure visitation or custody of the child.