Three killed, three critical after gas cutter cylinder explodes at midnight in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

RANCHI: In a tragic incident, three people were killed and three others critically injured after a gas cutter cylinder exploded around midnight between Saturday and Sunday in the Munidih area of Dhanbad.
According to reports, the cylinder exploded at around 12 am while work was underway. The blast was so powerful that it was heard over a considerable distance. Eyewitnesses said that around eight to ten people were present at the site at the time of the incident.
Following the explosion, gas spread rapidly in the surrounding area, causing severe respiratory distress and creating a near-suffocation-like situation. Four people were critically affected by the blast and the gas leak.
With the help of local residents and co-workers, the injured were rushed to Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital. Doctors began emergency treatment immediately, but three of the victims could not be saved.
Sanjay Yadav, Anand Kumar and Md. Azharuddin were declared dead at the hospital. Md. Ibrahim and Md. Inamuddin are currently undergoing treatment, with doctors closely monitoring their condition. According to doctors, both remain critical.
Preliminary investigations suggest that safety protocols were ignored during the operation of the gas cutter. Police officials said a detailed inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances in which the cylinder was being used at night and the safety measures in place.
Family members of Sanjay Yadav said he had left home at night with a friend for work. After returning around 1 am, he complained of breathing problem, coughing and restlessness. His condition was so severe that he was unable to speak consistently and could only say that a gas cylinder had exploded.
According to his family, his condition deteriorated rapidly, and foam started coming from his mouth. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.
Meanwhile, injured worker Md. Inamuddin levelled serious allegations, claiming he was forced to work under pressure and threats. He said that after the explosion, the gas spread quickly, making it extremely difficult to breathe.
Inamuddin managed to escape from the spot but said he does not remember what happened afterwards.