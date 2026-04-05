Two more held over grenade attack outside Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh.

CHANDIGARH: The Counter-Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police, and with the assistance of Haryana Police arrested the two main accused over the grenade attack that took place outside the Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Chandigarh.

The accused were arrested in Rewari, Haryana, completing the unravelling of a Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror module within 48 hours of the initial arrests. The accused were allegedly promised Rs 2 lakh by their handlers -- Baljot Singh, alias Jot, based in Portugal and Harjeet Singh Laadi, based in Germany -- for carrying out the attack.

Punjab DGP, Gaurav Yadav, said here on Sunday that those arrested have been identified as Gurtej Singh and Amanpreet Singh, both residents of Rattangarh in Rupnagar.

Amanpreet Singh has prior criminal record, with FIRs of theft and snatching registered against him in SAS Nagar and Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, respectively.

The development came a day after five accused— Balwinder Lal alias Shami, Jasvir Singh alias Jassi, Charanjit Singh alias Channi, Rubal Chauhan and Mandeep alias Abhijot Sharma— were arrested and one hand grenade along with one .30 bore Zigana pistol were recovered from their possession.

DGP Yadav, while addressing the press conference here, said that with these latest arrests, all seven accused involved in the case are now in police custody.