3 detained from madrasa with firearm, SIT probe on

PATNA: Three individuals have been taken into custody from a madrasa with a firearm at Gawandra village under Chakia police station limits in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

Police conducted raids at the madrasa following an intelligence input and detained three individuals with a country-made pistol and live cartridges. Police are conducting a probe to ascertain the source of the weapons and the specific purpose for which they were kept at the madrasa, known as the Islamia madrasa.

Swarna Prabhat, superintendent of police (SP), East Champaran, confirmed the police operation and said that a special investigation team (SIT) has also been constituted.

The madrasa in question has been suspected of indulging in unlawful activities for a long time, alleged a local resident, Asgar Ali.

Meanwhile, SP Swarn Prabhat said that police acted after a specific tip-off. He said that three individuals had been taken into custody for questioning. Preliminary probe has revealed that the premises were used for the buying and selling of weapons. Efforts are underway to verify the antecedents of individuals detained, the SP added.

Police are investigating whether the individuals have any connections to the Popular Front of India (PFI).