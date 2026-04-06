Bihar CM Nitish likely to chair his last cabinet meet on April 8 before taking oath as RS member

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will chair his last cabinet meeting on Wednesday (April 8) before leaving for New Delhi to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10.

He will reach the national capital on April 9, where he will chair a meeting with senior JD(U) leaders.

JD(U) insiders said that the meeting will likely be to discuss key issues with senior party leaders before formally moving to the Rajya Sabha.

JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh are among the top leaders of the party to attend the meeting.

A senior JD(U) leader said that the meeting would also be to discuss issues related to the formation of a new government in Bihar and about the role of Nitish’s son, Nishant Kumar, who joined the party on March 8.

The proposed meeting is also expected to discuss the leader to be selected as Nitish’s successor. State BJP leaders have emphatically said that the next CM will be decided after consultation with Nitish.

However, strong talks are doing the rounds that the new CM will be from the BJP.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Nitish’s residence in New Delhi. The meeting is being held amid reports of Nitish’s resignation from the CM’s post, likely on April 12.