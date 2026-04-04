Posters featuring Nitish Kumar's son Nishant as next Bihar CM surface outside JD(U) office in Patna.

PATNA: Even as names of several BJP leaders are doing the rounds as potential candidates for the next chief minister in Bihar, posters projecting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, as the next CM surfaced near the JD(U) office in Patna on Saturday.

While Nitish is prominently seen in these posters, Nishant is projected as the "future CM of Bihar." JD (U) workers also presented a vision for a "Developed Bihar-2040" in these posters.

Accompanying the posters are slogans such as, “Why a new face should be considered when Nishant is ready to fulfil the pledge of ‘Climate Leader’ (Nitish Kumar)”.

Another slogan read, “Nitish Sevak Maange Nishant” (servants of Nitish demand Nishant).

These posters were put up by Krishna Patel, the state vice president of the JD (U) student wing.

However, there is a buzz that the state will get its first BJP chief minister, which has left JD(U) workers upset despite Nitish’s assurance that "nothing will change".