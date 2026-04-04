Posters featuring Nitish Kumar's son Nishant as next Bihar CM surface outside JD(U) office in Patna.

PATNA: Even as names of several BJP leaders are doing the rounds as potential candidates for the next chief minister in Bihar, posters projecting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, as the next CM surfaced near the JD(U) office in Patna on Saturday.
While Nitish is prominently seen in these posters, Nishant is projected as the "future CM of Bihar." JD (U) workers also presented a vision for a "Developed Bihar-2040" in these posters.
Accompanying the posters are slogans such as, “Why a new face should be considered when Nishant is ready to fulfil the pledge of ‘Climate Leader’ (Nitish Kumar)”.
Another slogan read, “Nitish Sevak Maange Nishant” (servants of Nitish demand Nishant).
These posters were put up by Krishna Patel, the state vice president of the JD (U) student wing.
However, there is a buzz that the state will get its first BJP chief minister, which has left JD(U) workers upset despite Nitish’s assurance that "nothing will change".
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is among the front-runners as Nitish’s successor. According to NDA insiders, Nishant may be offered the post of deputy chief minister in the new government, likely to be formed in the second half of April.
The new chief minister will have a new council of ministers, for which there are many aspirants among the NDA allies. Amidst hectic parleys, Nitish has called a meeting of JD(U) leaders on April 6 in Patna. He will also chair the JD(U)'s national council meeting after he reaches Delhi to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10.
Several key decisions are expected to be taken at JD(U)'s national council meeting. Nitish is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi before the new chief minister of Bihar is announced.
While Nitish is likely to resign from the CM’s post on April 13, the NDA leaders' meeting is scheduled to be held on April 14. The meeting will decide the next chief minister after Nitish’s resignation.
With the installation of a new government, nearly two decades of rule of Nitish Kumar will come to an end.