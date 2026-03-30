Successor to Bihar CM seat to be finalised soon as Nitish resigns from MLC

PATNA: With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigning from the state legislative council, talks regarding the next chief ministerial candidate have intensified.

Nitish is expected to resign as CM after the end of the inauspicious month 'Kharmas', around April 13. He will likely be taking oath as Rajya Sabha member on April 10.

JD (U) minister Vijay Chaudhary, considered close to Nitish, said the resignation "will happen at an appropriate time and in accordance with Constitutional provisions."

Regarding the next CM candidate, the JD (U) has put down a clear condition that the BJP should not attempt “Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan-style experiments” wherein the party elevated relatively lesser-known leaders to the CM post.

A few frontrunners to the CM seat include Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Nityanand Rai, State Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal, Cooperative Minister Pramod Kumar (Chandravanshi) and Digha MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia.