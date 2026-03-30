Bihar's longest serving CM, Nitish Kumar resigns as MLC

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from the membership of the State Legislative Council on Monday after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Confirming Nitish’s resignation as an MLC, Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh told reporters in Patna that Nitish conveyed his decision during a courtesy visit to the CM’s official residence at 1, Anne Marg on Monday.

He said the resignation had been accepted and the seat would be declared vacant after completing the necessary formalities. Singh turned emotional while speaking about Nitish’s contribution to the state’s development.

Later, JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi reached the Legislative Council and formally handed over Nitish’s resignation to the chairman.

Senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said Nitish resigned in accordance with constitutional provisions. He also hinted that Nitish may step down as Chief Minister in the coming days.

Nitish has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Council since 2006. He was elected to the Upper House of the state legislature for a fourth consecutive term on May 7, 2024, with his tenure scheduled until May 6, 2030. However, his election to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 necessitated his resignation.

Over his career, Nitish has been a member of both Houses of Parliament as well as both Houses of the state legislature. He was first elected to the state Assembly from Harnaut in 1985 and became a Lok Sabha member in 1989.