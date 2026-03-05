'Has been a desire in my heart': Nitish Kumar confirms Rajya Sabha entry; JD(U) workers stage protest

"I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," he said.

Meanwhile, protests erupted against Kumar's decision to move to the Rajya Sabha, with distressed JD(U) workers, especially those from the CM's native Nalanda district, gathering outside his official residence at Anne Marg.

The JD(U) workers alleged a conspiracy behind Nitish Kumar moving to Rajya Sabha, claiming that it was the idea of the the "liquor mafia and some party leaders."

Breaking down in tears during the protest, JD (U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Patel said "no one other than Nitish Kumar is acceptable" as the CM.

Another JD (U) worker said that the people of Bihar had given their mandate to Nitish Kumar, expecting his leadership for the 2025-30 term.

"We want Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister at all costs. The people of Bihar and the workers of Bihar have given Nitish Kumar a mandate for the 2025-30 term, with their blood and sweat... not to leave midway... We do not want the reins of Bihar to fall into someone else's hands," he said.

"Holi was not celebrated at anyone's home (after the news spread). Neither the JD (U) nor the people of Bihar celebrated Holi. Our Holi was ruined," he added.

Female party workers also demanded Kumar to continue as the CM noting that the women of the state had voted for him in large numbers.

Reacting to the development, Congress called it a "coup" and a "huge betrayal of the mandate of the people."

"What the Indian National Congress was repeatedly saying during the Bihar election campaign has now been proven true. Under a conspiracy hatched by G2, a coup has been carried out in Bihar to seize power. In many ways, this is a major betrayal of the people's mandate," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

The development came as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Patna and be present during the nomination filing of BJP candidates for the Upper House on Thursday. BJP national president Nitin Nabin is among the nominees.