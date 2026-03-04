BJP may finally get its first CM in Bihar as Nitish likely to be nominated to Rajya Sabha

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) supremo Nitish Kumar, who ruled the state for more than 20 years, is likely to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, with the BJP finally getting its own chief minister in the state for the first time.

Nitish’s son Nishant Kumar is likely to be inducted as a deputy chief minister in the new cabinet after the Rajya Sabha polls to be held on March 16. Nitish is set to file his nomination papers for the biennial election on March 5, said sources. All NDA MLAs have been asked to reach Patna on Thursday.

Bihar is the only state in the Hindi heartland where the BJP has never had its own chief minister. Senior JD(U) leaders are holding a closed-door meeting and a formal announcement about Nitish’s candidature for the Rajya Sabha polls is expected by this evening.

JD (U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha also discussed the matter with Nitish and is reportedly persuading him to move to the Rajya Sabha at the twilight of his political career.

The move to shift Nitish has been anticipated since before the 2025 assembly elections. But action was not taken in haste given Kumar's illustrious track record, a senior JD(U) leader said on condition of anonymity.

Nitish, 75, has taken oath as chief minister a record 10 times. He has been in the hot seat since 2015, except for the brief period when Jitan Ram Manjhi was made chief minister after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.