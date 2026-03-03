ThinkEdu 2026: Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur bridges north, south with devotional finale

CHENNAI: As the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave, organised by The New Indian Express, drew to a close in Chennai, singer and Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur took over the stage for a devotional finale titled ‘North South: One India, Many Songs’.

The final session shifted from policy discussions to music, as Thakur and her orchestra presented a repertoire spanning languages, from Hindi bhajans to Tamil bhakti compositions.

Accompanied by a male vocalist on the jalra, a mridangist, a violinist and a ghatam artiste, Thakur led the performance on vocals and harmonium, anchoring the evening in melody and rhythm.

For the singer, the concert marked a personal milestone. “As I am from Bihar, this is my first time singing Tamil songs and I really like them,” she said, drawing applause from the audience. Though she admitted to being in a dilemma over her pronunciation, she rendered the songs with clarity, divinity, confidence and poise, winning over the audience with her charm and energy.

Songs such as ‘Achutham Keshavam’, ‘Vanamali Vasudeva’, ‘Azhagana Palani Malai Andava’ and ‘Rangamma Maaji Rangamma’ transformed the hall into a participatory space.

Feet tapped instinctively, claps rose in rhythm and occasional cheers punctuated the devotional mood, as what began as a performance evolved into a shared celebration.

The conclave had opened with a musical presentation by the Rajalakshmi Band and closed on a similar artistic note.

Over two days marked by discussions on education, finance, entrepreneurship, AI and technological transformation, the cultural performances served as a reminder that even as innovation accelerates, art and culture continue to anchor collective progress.