Chhattisgarh HC sentences Amit Jogi to life imprisonment in 2003 Ramavatar Jaggi murder case

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh High Court has overturned the 2007 acquittal of Amit Jogi, son of the state's first Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, sentencing him to life imprisonment for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma accepted the CBI’s appeal, reversing the May 31, 2007, verdict of the Raipur trial court.

The court found Amit Jogi, a former MLA, guilty under Section 302 (Murder) and Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Along with the life term, a fine of ₹1,000 has been imposed, failing which he will undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

Jogi meanwhile has filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court citing that the appeal of CBI was admitted by the high court without granting a fair opportunity for a hearing in the murder case in which he is convicted.

The Court observed that it was legally inconsistent to convict 28 other accused based on the same testimony while acquitting the alleged main conspirator. While the special court in 2007 had sentenced individuals like Yahya Dhebar, Chiman Singh and others, Amit Jogi had been acquitted due to a purported lack of evidence. The case was recently reopened following directives from the Apex Court.