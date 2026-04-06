CRPF jawan injured in IED blast during anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's Saranda forest

RANCHI: A CRPF jawan was critically injured in an IED blast during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's Saranda forests, underscoring the continued presence of Maoists in West Singhbhum despite the March 31 deadline to eliminate Maoist activity in the country. The injured jawan was airlifted to Ranchi for advanced treatment.
Notably, according to the fresh classification by Union Ministry of Home Affairs, only two districts — Bijapur in Chhattisgarh and West Singhbhum in Jharkhand — have now been designated as ‘LWE (Left-Wing Extremism) Affected Districts.’ ‘LWE Affected Districts’ are areas where Maoist activity and violence persist, requiring maximum security deployment.
According to the police, CRPF Jawan Anuj Kumar sustained minor injuries to his leg after being struck by a splinter. He was administered first aid at the spot immediately after the incident. Preliminary reports indicated that the injury was not severe; however, as a precautionary measure, he was airlifted to Ranchi for advanced medical treatment.
The explosion took place during a combing operation in Saranda jungles, long considered a stronghold of LWE. Preliminary inputs suggest the IED was planted along a frequently used route, pointing to careful planning by insurgents. However, it remains unclear whether the explosion was caused by a pre-placed pressure IED or one planted recently by the Maoists. The bomb disposal squad and other expert teams have also been put on alert.
Following the incident, security agencies have initiated an investigation. Despite sustained pressure from security forces in recent months, Maoist groups appear to be using hidden explosives and ambush tactics to slow down operations and maintain psychological pressure.
Saranda, known as Asia’s largest contiguous Sal forest, continues to pose operational challenges due to its thick cover, rugged terrain and limited accessibility.
A decisive battle is currently underway between the police and the Maoists in Saranda. Notably, 17 Maoists, including their top leader Patiram Manjhi alias Anal Da, having a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, were cornered from all sides and killed in a fierce gunbattle with security forces in Saranda Forest in January this year.
According to police officials, the handful of Maoists, who are still left in Sarnada Forests, have now shifted to mobile camps to avoid being detected by security forces. To prevent police from reaching to the bunkers, a strong network of spike holes and IEDs were laid around it.
Last year, more than 45 bunkers were recovered during the campaign launched by the security forces against the Maoists. These bunkers were used to store grain, medicines, weapons and other essential supplies, which were part of the Maoists’ long-term survival strategy.
Meanwhile, the security forces and officers deployed to conduct these operations are also falling victim to these explosives. Within the last two months alone, four severe blasts have occurred in Saranda, resulting in the death of one villager and injuring another, while two Cobra Battalion soldiers also sustained injuries.