CRPF jawan injured in IED blast during anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's Saranda forest

RANCHI: A CRPF jawan was critically injured in an IED blast during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's Saranda forests, underscoring the continued presence of Maoists in West Singhbhum despite the March 31 deadline to eliminate Maoist activity in the country. The injured jawan was airlifted to Ranchi for advanced treatment.

Notably, according to the fresh classification by Union Ministry of Home Affairs, only two districts — Bijapur in Chhattisgarh and West Singhbhum in Jharkhand — have now been designated as ‘LWE (Left-Wing Extremism) Affected Districts.’ ‘LWE Affected Districts’ are areas where Maoist activity and violence persist, requiring maximum security deployment.

According to the police, CRPF Jawan Anuj Kumar sustained minor injuries to his leg after being struck by a splinter. He was administered first aid at the spot immediately after the incident. Preliminary reports indicated that the injury was not severe; however, as a precautionary measure, he was airlifted to Ranchi for advanced medical treatment.

The explosion took place during a combing operation in Saranda jungles, long considered a stronghold of LWE. Preliminary inputs suggest the IED was planted along a frequently used route, pointing to careful planning by insurgents. However, it remains unclear whether the explosion was caused by a pre-placed pressure IED or one planted recently by the Maoists. The bomb disposal squad and other expert teams have also been put on alert.