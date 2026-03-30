Naxalism 'almost completely' eradicated from Bastar: Amit Shah tells LS ahead of March 31 deadline

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress of inaction against Naxal violence during its tenure, while declaring that Maoists have been almost eradicated now from their den Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking during the debate in the Lok Sabha on 'Efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism (LWE)', Shah claimed that 12 states had turned into the Red Corridor with no rule of law.

He said 12 crore people lived in poverty for years and 20,000 people, including 5,000 security personnel, were killed due to the Naxal violence.

"In the end, who is responsible for this. I want to ask, in 75 years, you ruled for 60 years, why have the tribals still been deprived of development? The development of tribals is now being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Shah alleged that for 60 years, the Congress "did not give the tribals houses, didn't give them water, didn't build schools, didn't extend bank facilities."

"So first look a little into your own reign and see who is at fault," he said in response to some opposition members blaming the Modi government for the violence.