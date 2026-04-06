Intel input warns against Khalistani gangsters targeting PM's visits, iconic sites in poll-bound states

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies have issued alerts to security establishments and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) about possible attacks by Punjab-based gangsters ahead of assembly elections in four states and a union territory.

Intelligence agencies maintained that the gangsters have now become foot soldiers of Khalistani elements operating from Pakistan and are found to be coordinating among themselves at a “dangerous level”.

According to sources, the alert has been issued about inputs which were gathered through radio intercepts, suggesting that Punjab gangsters, who intend to target iconic buildings and dignitaries, are aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister’s visits, particularly across the poll-bound states for electioneering. Security forces have been asked to strengthen their protection measures around VVIPs and VIPs across the country, they added.

The intelligence brief suggested the availability of country-made as well as sophisticated weapons with operatives of organised criminal syndicates operating in Punjab and the broader North India-NCR region, who may launch attacks during public exposures of the dignitaries.