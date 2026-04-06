Mamata Banerjee more dangerous than communists: Haryana CM Saini

GURUGRAM: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini targeted Mamata Banerjee, his counterpart in poll-bound West Bengal, saying she is "more dangerous than the communists".

Saini unveiled a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BJP district office Gurukamal on the occasion of BJP's foundation day.

Speaking to mediapersons, Saini said Banerjee was creating problems for the people of West Bengal.

She has turned out to be "more dangerous than the communists" and no one can speak out in the state, Saini said, adding that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi could resolve the state's problems.

Asked about cross-voting by in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, he said that is an internal matter of the Congress because both the party in-charge and the leader of opposition were in their seats when it happened.

Both of them were there, so who was cross-voting, he asked.

"Should Hooda Sahib or his in-charge reveal who cross-voted? Only they saw it, no one else."